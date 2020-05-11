STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite deescalated, Indian and Chinese soldiers stay put in Ladakh and Sikkim

The India China border (Photo|PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Troops of the Chinese Army and the Indian Army have not left the area of clashes although the things have ‘de-escalated’.

A senior officer confirmed that the troops from both sides are in the area where the clashes in Sikkim and Ladakh took place in the last few days.

"The matter has de-escalated and the soldiers from sides have been stationing away from the spots of clashes," he said and added that it is a precautionary step just to see none from the other side enter the areas.

The People’s Liberation Army troops had clashed with the Indian Army troops in Ladakh and Sikkim.

While the troops wrestled near the Naku La Pass in the Muguthang sub-sector of Sikkim during noon of 9 April, the violent and large scale brawl took place near the Finger-5 mountain on the northern bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

As reported by this paper first, the clashes in Ladakh took place on the intervening night of 5-6 April and these were more violent and took place in two phases told an officer aware of the complete development.

"Initially the PLA troops clashed with our men when our soldiers tried to stop them into the Indian side of LAC and fists were exchanged. We had to send more troops to stop them further to they became violent and started throwing whatever was near to them and this aggravated the clashes which has led to injuries on both sides."

A senior officer confirmed that while most of the people injured have stone wounds and lacerations some have major injuries and that includes both officers and men.

Another officer who dealt with the Chinese closely told that this is in accordance with behavior of PLA which tries to escalate things at regular intervals.

Another officer, well informed of the matter, said that as a precaution there is focus on the sensitive points all along the LAC.

There are total of 23 sensitive points identified by the Army post 73 days long stand-off in Dokalam near Sikkim in June 2017. These places are spread all across the un-demarcated boundary between India and China.

The sensitive points include Demchok and Chumar in Ladakh and Asphila, Longju, Yangtse, Dichu, Walong and Fishtails in Arunachal Pradesh.

India shares 3488 kilometers of border with china which passes through Arunachal Pradesh (1126 kms), Sikkim (220 kms), Uttarakhand (345 kms), Himachal Pradesh (200 kms). Union territory of Ladakh has a LAC of 826 kilometers of the 1597 kilometers with the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

