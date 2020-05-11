STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five Air India pilots test negative for coronavirus in second round

The results of the second round of tests came on Monday evening.

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five Air India pilots, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have now tested negative, an airline source said on Monday.

"All our five pilots, who underwent the second test on Sunday have tested negative for the coronavirus infection," the source told PTI.

The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes.

There was no immediate comment from Air India.

On Sunday, sources said the five pilots tested positive for coronavirus.

"Five Air India pilots have tested positive for coronavirus. These pilots were tested one after one. We suspect it could be a case of faulty testing kit as well," one of the sources had said.

The national carrier, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake coronavirus test before they operate such flights.

