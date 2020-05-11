STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former PM Manmohan Singh out of ICU, tests negative for COVID-19

The two time PM under the UPA government was admitted at AIIMS Delhi on Sunday evening following chest pain.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's health condition has improved and he is stable now, according to AIIMS sources.

Singh also tested negative for COVID-19.

He was initially kept in the ICU ward of the cardio neurology building under the observance of Dr Nitish Naik.

"On Monday evening he has been moved out of the ICU and shifted to a private ward. His condition is stable now. He has also undergone a COVID-19 test which is negative," said an official from the hospital.

The sources close to him said the senior Congress leader was "better" on Monday and did not have any fever during the day.

He, however, underwent a series of tests and some of the test results are awaited, they said.

Singh may be discharged in a day or so, the sources added.

"His sample was taken for ruling out coronavirus infection and he has tested negative for it," a source said.

The senior Congress leader was shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-thoracic unit to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Tower of AIIMS, it said.

"Manmohan Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication," the sources said.

"He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided with adequate care. He is stable and under the care of a team of doctors," they said.

"All his parameters are fine, they said.

Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.

A number of leaders expressed concern over his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

(With PTI Inputs)

