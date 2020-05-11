STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INTERVIEW | Freedom means giving right information: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar says in an interview with Ritwika Mitra that educating people to follow social distancing still remains a challenge.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

As the government wants people to ‘learn to live’ with coronavirus, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar says in an interview with Ritwika Mitra that educating people to follow social distancing still remains a challenge.

Excerpts:

How does the I&B Ministry plan to raise awareness among people to take precautionary measures amid COVID-19?
We have reviewed how far we have come in educating people. While people are aware of wearing masks and frequently washing hands, the problem lies in popularising the concept of social distancing…for people to maintain a distance of five to six feet and to not shake hands. This is a bigger challenge where there is crowd. Liquor shops drew a lot of people...We will raise awareness on practice of social distancing over the next few days. We have to improve in this area. We will find creative ways to raise awareness.

Will you consider raising awareness on Aarogya Setu application?
We will deliberate on this. We are also preparing testimonials on what people have got so far, and the ongoing relief measures in zillas. The testimonials are also being shared on Press Information Bureau’s website.

Do you think the fact-check unit of PIB has been successful in combating fake news during the pandemic?
I have always advocated for freedom of press. However, there should be responsible freedom… These days, unfortunately, sometimes in the absence of information, sometimes taking to sensationalism, and at times purposely, people are spreading misinformation on social media. I am happy that because of PIB’s fact check unit, people are getting correct information.You mentioned ‘responsible freedom’.

A report by Reporters Without Borders recently observed that India has slipped in the global press freedom index. Recently, three Kashmiri journalists were booked. Do you think these instances interfere with the freedom of press? How do you see the government’s role in it?
The biggest weapon of freedom is to tell the truth. This is not only freedom of press but also the public’s freedom to get information… information meaning the ‘right information’. We (the ministry) just point out that a particular news item was wrong and provide the right information. They (the fact-check unit) correct it and write back to us.  

Do you think the media in India is enjoying absolute freedom at this point?
Absolutely.

What do you have to say about India slipping in the press freedom index and Kashmiri journalists being booked?   
Where there is democracy — the largest democracy, — there are 200 news channels and over 1 lakh journals are published, where else can there be a stronger freedom of press? Who are we comparing with? In India, secularism is enshrined in the Constitution and democracy has been alive for 70 years.

The media has repeatedly appealed to the Centre and other state-owned bodies to clear advertisement dues to the print and electronic media. Will the ministry of consider this on priority basis?  
Yes. There was a change in technology...because PSUs and ministries gave advertisements, there was some time taken in reconciliation for one or two years. We have cleared some dues and will do the rest.

The first case of Covid-19 was reported on January 30. The lockdown was on March 24. Could the situation have been handled better?
We have controlled the situation better than the rest of the world.  

This is the third phase of lockdown. What are the next steps ahead?
India locked down at the right time and implementation was good... Compared to others, fatalities have been less here…We have done progressive relaxations and economic activities have also started.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Freedom of press Prakash Javadekar
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp