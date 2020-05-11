STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government likely to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flyers post lockdown

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals stranded in UK arrive at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Mumbai on Sunday.

Indian nationals stranded in UK arrive at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre is likely to make it mandatory for people to have Aarogya Setu mobile application installed in their phones while taking a flight post-lockdown, officials said on Monday.

"Preliminary discussions regarding making this app mandatory for air passengers have been done with the airlines," the government officials noted, adding that the Civil Aviation Ministry is yet to take a decision in this regard.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19.

It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus and its symptoms.

The app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history.

It helps the user know if he or she is near anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

"If the proposal is approved in the Aviation ministry, passengers who do not have the app on their phone would not be allowed to board their flight," the officials noted.

The third phase of coronavirus-triggered lockdown will end on May 17.

The government is yet to take a decision regarding the resumption of commercial passenger flight services.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 67,100 people and killed over 2,200 till now in the country.

All commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended for the lockdown period.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by the aviation regulator DGCA have been allowed to operate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Aarogya Setu
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp