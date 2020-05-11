STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India launches Mission Sagar to assist island nations in Eastern Indian Ocean

Published: 11th May 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

INS Kesari Departs for Mission Sagar.

INS Kesari Departs for Mission Sagar.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India launched Mission Sagar on Sunday as part of the government’s outreach initiative towards five Island nations in the Indian Ocean amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, "Indian Naval Ship Kesari has departed for Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, to provide Food Items, COVID related Medicines including HCQ Tablets and Special Ayurvedic Medicines with Medical Assistance Teams embarked."

Also, as part of Mission Sagar, Indian Naval Ship Kesari would enter the Port of Male in the Republic of Maldives, to provide them 600 tons of food provisions. India and Maldives are close maritime neighbours with strong and extremely cordial defence and diplomatic relations.

COVID-19 related essential medicines including HCQ Tablets were already sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles. A team of select medical personnel was also dispatched earlier to Maldives to augment their preparedness to fight this crisis.

This deployment as ‘Mission Sagar’ is in line with India’s role as the first responder in the region and builds on the excellent relations existing between these countries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant difficulties, added the MoD.

The deployment is in consonance with the Prime Ministers' vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region ‘SAGAR’ promulgated in March 2015.

SAGAR highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with her neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Government of India.

