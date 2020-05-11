Corpses near COVID-19 patients: Panel to probe Mumbai hospital laxity

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The Brihanmummbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a committee to verify a purported video showing coronavirus patients sleeping alongside the dead in the city’s Sion Hospital.

The issue has ignited a major political controversy in Maharashtra. The Opposition leaders demanded inquiry and action against the people responsible for this gross negligence. The dean of the hospital was removed and Ramesh Barmal was appointed as new dean.

Terming the incident very unfortunate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his state address said, “We are fighting against the deadly virus. We have to be united and take the utmost care. If someone is not doing the proper work, then action will be taken against them. We will not tolerate any negligence while treating the patients in hospitals.”

In a statement, the BMC said, “The committee will find out the facts and submit its report in next 24 hours. As per the finding of the report, action will be taken against the guilty. The civic body will ensure that no such incident happens again.”

The BMC had directed that the bodies of Covid-19 patients and of suspected patients be handed over to kin within 30 minutes of death. However, it was found that sometimes families delay in accepting bodies or are unavailable during the death.

‘Serious and shocking’

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the “Sion Hospital incident is extremely serious and shocking.”