Passengers with confirmed e-tickets don't need e-pass to board trains: Home Ministry

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Indian Railways will run15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12 amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday said that passengers with confirmed e-tickets don not need e-pass and they will be allowed to reach Railway Stations without any hassle.

Ministry of Railways has made it mandatory for all passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers will have to carry their own linen for the travel.

Addressing a press conference here, Srivastava said Railways will operate passenger trains from May 12 from New Delhi to 15 stations and the Home Ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the Disaster Management Act for trains' schedule and booking confirmation or cancellation.

"Passengers with a confirmed e-ticket can come to the Railway Station. They do not need any e-pass. They have to maintain social distancing and face masks are a must to board a train. Only asymptomatic patients will be allowed to board trains. After reaching their destinations, they have to follow all health protocols issued by the Health Ministry in view of COVID-19 situation," she said.

The Home Ministry Joint Secretary said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to allow movement of doctors, paramedical staff, health workers staff, ambulances and sanitation personnel as well as provide them security.

Highlighting the efforts taken by the Centre to facilitate the movement of people stranded overseas and different parts of the country, she informed that around 4000 Indians have been brought back by 23 flights under Vande Bharat Mission and over 5 lakh migrant workers have been sent to their home states by 468 special trains. Moreover, 101 special trains were run on Sunday.

The Cabinet Secretary has also urged the states and UTs not to allow migrant labourers to move by foot and arrange trains or buses for them.

In this regard, the Home Ministry has spoken to Railways and States nodal officers to review special trains arrangements and it was emphasised that daily 100 Shramik trains shall be operated, she said.