STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Passengers with confirmed e-tickets don't need e-pass to board trains: Home Ministry

Ministry of Railways has made it mandatory for all passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

Published: 11th May 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers leaving for their home bidding adieu from the railway station ahead of the train’s departure

Migrant workers leaving for their home bidding adieu from the railway station ahead of the train’s departure | Manu R Mavelil

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Indian Railways will run15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12 amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday said that passengers with confirmed e-tickets don not need e-pass and they will be allowed to reach Railway Stations without any hassle.

Ministry of Railways has made it mandatory for all passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers will have to carry their own linen for the travel.

Addressing a press conference here, Srivastava said Railways will operate passenger trains from May 12 from New Delhi to 15 stations and the Home Ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the Disaster Management Act for trains' schedule and booking confirmation or cancellation.

"Passengers with a confirmed e-ticket can come to the Railway Station. They do not need any e-pass. They have to maintain social distancing and face masks are a must to board a train. Only asymptomatic patients will be allowed to board trains. After reaching their destinations, they have to follow all health protocols issued by the Health Ministry in view of COVID-19 situation," she said.

The Home Ministry Joint Secretary said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to allow movement of doctors, paramedical staff, health workers staff, ambulances and sanitation personnel as well as provide them security.

Highlighting the efforts taken by the Centre to facilitate the movement of people stranded overseas and different parts of the country, she informed that around 4000 Indians have been brought back by 23 flights under Vande Bharat Mission and over 5 lakh migrant workers have been sent to their home states by 468 special trains. Moreover, 101 special trains were run on Sunday.

The Cabinet Secretary has also urged the states and UTs not to allow migrant labourers to move by foot and arrange trains or buses for them.

In this regard, the Home Ministry has spoken to Railways and States nodal officers to review special trains arrangements and it was emphasised that daily 100 Shramik trains shall be operated, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Railways e-pass COVID-19 Railway Station
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp