Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised again after complaining of stomach pain

This is the second time in the past five days that Mulayam had to be hospitalized. Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday.

Published: 11th May 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 07:04 AM

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A day after he was discharged, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted back into the Medanta hospital, late on Sunday night, after he complained of stomach pain.

This is the second time in the past five days that Mulayam had to be hospitalized. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday.

He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.

"There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon are monitoring his health," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said Mulayam Singh Yadav's health was fine and urged the people to pray for his long life.

