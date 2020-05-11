STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC orders setting up of panel to consider pleas seeking 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai said the committee would also include the Chief Secretary of the UT and the secretary of ministry of communications.

A female journalist uses internet on her mobile phone after the government restored internet services in Srinagar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a high-powered committee headed by MHA  Secretary to consider pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai said the committee would also include the Chief Secretary of the UT and the secretary of ministry of communications to look into the demands by petitioners seeking restoration of 4G internet speed there.

Pronouncing the verdict on a batch of pleas filed by Foundation for Media Professionals, Soayib Qureshi and Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir, the bench said it needed to ensure balance of national security and human rights.

Comments

