Two school students held in Uttar Pradesh for posting porn clips during online classes

The students belong to a private English-medium school in Azamgarh and had joined the class 12 online classes by posing as girls who were absent.

Published: 11th May 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

AZAMGARH: In a shocking incident, two students of class 10 posted lewd messages, porn clips and made obscene comments on the teacher during online classes.

The students belong to a private English-medium school in Azamgarh and had joined the class 12 online classes by posing as girls who were absent.

Superintendent of Police Azamgarh, Triveni Singh said, "A principal and teacher of a private school lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station on Friday. The teacher said she was teaching English to class 12 students through WhatsApp on Friday morning when two girl students sent her a message requesting to be added in the group."

"When they were added, one of them posted a lewd message. When I reprimanded then, the other one sent a porn clip. They kept passing inappropriate comments. I quit the group and reported the matter to the principal," the teacher said in complaint.

The school authorities called the parents of both the girls but they said that the girls were not in town since the past 15 days and did not have access to phone.

The police were then informed.

The SP said, "We traced the locations of the two class 10 students through surveillance and found they were from same school.

An FIR was lodged against both students and they were sent to juvenile home on Sunday.

One of the boys said that they had got the names of two absent students from a senior and then joined the group.

The Azamgarh police has now issued some guidelines asking the admin of a WhatsApp group to verify the credentials of a student before allowing him/her to join.

The online classes were started to circumvent the loss of academic sessions due to the lockdown.

