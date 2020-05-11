With no train on schedule, Uttarakhand government pays Rs 50 lakh to railways

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government officials on Sunday said that amount of Rs 50 lakh has been deposited by the state government to the railways as an expenditure to run thee trains for Uttarakhand.

The officials also clarified that no train schedule has been decided by railways for Uttarakhand till date.

Shailesh Bagoli, secretary, transport said, "Talks with railways are on and soon the schedule of trains to bring back people from other states will be released."

Earlier, Uttarakhand state government had requested 14 trains to bring back migrants stuck in other states of the country.

More than 1.79 lakh people from different parts of the country have applied to come back to Uttarakhand.

Till date, more than 29,000 people have been brought back by buses and private vehicles in Uttarakhand from different states of the country.