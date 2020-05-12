STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4,000 Indians brought back in 23 flights: Government

Around 4000 stranded Indians have been brought back from abroad in special flights, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said on Monday.

Operating under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, the flight left New Delhi at around 11:20 pm on Thursday.

Under the government's massive Vande Bharat Mission, a flight is operated from Singapore carrying Indians to New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter/@IndiainSingapore)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 4000 stranded Indians have been brought back from abroad in special flights, Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said on Monday. Briefing about the return of stranded Indians, she said that around 4,000 Indians have been brought back by 23 flights under the mission. The repatriation is being carried out under India’s massive evacuation effort named ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, which began on May 7.

Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries in the coming days.  More than 300 Indians returned to Bengaluru from London by a special Air India flight on the fifth day of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on Monday.

As many as 827 Indians who landed at the Mumbai international airport from abroad so far since Sunday have been kept under institutional quarantine as per the guidelines for coronavirus, a civic official said. However, none of them has been shifted to any isolation facility, he said.

Other special flights arriving today from across the world include San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad, Dhaka to Mumbai, Dubai to Kochi, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, Kaula Lampur to Chennai and Bahrain to Kozhikode.

