A quiet birthday for Tamil Nadu CM: PM, Maharashtra CM extend greetings

Published: 12th May 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami | Express

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday turned 66, but it was a quiet birthday for the AIADMK Co-coordinator in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others greeted Palaniswami.

In a tweet, Modi extended his birthday greetings to Palaniswami, wishing him good health.

"Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people. @CMOTamilNadu," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The chief minister, known as EPS in party circles thanked Modi and tweeted, "Thank you so much for your wishes and positive words @narendramodi ji." Thackeray also took to Twitter to greet his Tamil Nadu counterpart.

"Hearty birthday greetings to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness," he said in a tweet.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP state President L Murugan and PMK founder S Ramadoss also greeted Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, party sources said Palaniswami had asked senior leaders and office-bearers not to visit him today.

However, many party leaders and functionaries took to social media to wish the chief minister on the occasion.

