Audio therapy for Chhattisgarh ex-CM Jogi to trigger brain activity

By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: As the condition of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi continues to remain very critical with no sign of improvement seen in neurological activity since Saturday, a team of doctors have resorted to ‘Audio Therapy’ to revive his brain activity, according to the medical bulletin issued on Tuesday.

“He remains in coma with almost negligible neurological activity. We have attempted to revive brain activity through natural process and started giving him ‘Audio Therapy’ by making him listen to his favourite songs through earphones. So far we have not received any success”, said Dr Sunil Khemka, medical director of Shree Narayana Hospital, where he is admitted.

It is believed that the neural activity of the brain seems to become synchronised when listening to music as compared to being merely lying in rest.

The treatment of Jogi under the medical protocols continues even as the doctors are relentlessly trying to activate his brain activity, the bulletin added. It remains to be seen how music can effect a role in functional recovery of brain.

The functioning of heart, blood pressure and urine output are being maintained and remain under control.

On Saturday at his residence, after a tamarind seed got stuck in his oesophagus (windpipe), Jogi collapsed on his wheelchair. There was a short cessation of breathing followed by abrupt loss of heart functioning and consciousness following which he was rushed to the hospital.