Chinese Helicopters brought in during clashes in Ladakh, India sends Sukhoi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chinese Army’s helicopters flew close to the Line of Actual Control while the troops of People’s Liberation Army were involved in clashes with the soldiers of the Indian Army.



While the troops of PLA resorted to violence using iron rods, stones and punches, they allowed the helicopters to fly at the location were India pressed in the Sukhois fighters in response to it.



Confirming the presence of Air Force fighters an official source said, "Two Su30 fighters of the Indian Air Force were on a routine training flying in the area". He added that it was merely a coincidence that matched with the timings of clashes.

Air Force fighters keep doing regular training in the area, the officer said.



The situation along the LAC has become tensed after the two violent clashes, one each in Ladakh and Sikkim.



PLA Soldiers clashed first with the Indian Army soldiers on the Northern Nank of Pangong Tso Lake, Ladakh in the Western Sector on the intervening night of 5-6 April and the second clash took place near Naku La Pass in the Muguthang sub-sector in North Sikkim around noon on 10 April. At both the places troops from both sides were hurt.



Both the sides have stationed their troops in alert positions within their sides of LAC. A senior officer who had a long tenure along the LAC said, "It is under the procedure to increase the presence of troops all along the LAC which includes the 23 sensitive points as identified by us. It includes the Passes, gaps and saddles."

With time both sides will ease the presence of troops and get back to the normal routine, said the officer but did not wish to be named.



Spokesperson of Army Colonel Aman Anand said, "Incidents of face-off and aggressive behaviour occur on LAC. Patrols disengage after local level interaction and dialogue. Temporary and short duration Faceoffs occur as the boundary is not resolved."

Troops resolve such incidents mutually as per established protocols. Media speculation and hype based on unsubstantiated statements is to be avoided, added Col Anand.



On the specific point of the face-off at Pangong Tso lake, Colonel Aman Anand said, "I clarify that there is no continuing faceoff at the Pangong Tso lake. There is No buildup of armed troops in the area."



India and China share 3488 kms long de-facto boundary which is divided by the Himalayan Range of mountains.