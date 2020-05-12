STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Left starving for two days, 17-year-old migrant girl commits suicide in Maharashtra

Anita Khemchand Chavan was staying with her father and siblings - three brothers and a sister - at Raisoni Nagar of Jalgaon city, 350 kilometers away from Mumbai.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 17-year-old migrant girl from Madhya Pradesh ended her life on Monday after she and her four siblings were left starving for two days during the lockdown in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Anita Khemchand Chavan was staying with her father and siblings - three brothers and a sister - at Raisoni Nagar of Jalgaon city, 350 kilometers away from Mumbai.

Anil Badgujar, Police Inspector at Raisoni Nagar police station, said an inquiry revealed that this migrant family from Madhya Pradesh had no food for the last two days. 

"When we visited their tin-shed home, the small room had barely anything. Even the plastic bottles were empty. They had neither food grains nor pulses nor anything else left to eat," said Anil Fegade, a police constable.

He said when they asked the young siblings whether they had eaten anything, the answer was no.

ALSO READ | Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Malayali nurse is back on duty in the UK

"Then we asked what they had eaten the previous day. They told us they had not eaten during the last two days. They were drinking only water and trying to survive. They were crying because of starvation and asking their elder sister to give them food," Fegade said.

"We were told that social workers and some NGOs provided them food packets but that did not last long. The girl's father was a daily-wager. Since the lockdown, he had no work. So, their hand-to-mouth existence was thrown into crisis," the police officer said.

Anita asked the neighbourhood people to provide her and her siblings' food. 

"The neighbours gave them food, but she was ashamed of her plight and was humiliated by the fact that she had to beg every day. She thought that she and her father can work and earn, but the lockdown had crippled their lives. She did not like to beg for food every day. So, one day, when her father was away in search of work, she asked her siblings to go out and hanged herself in the tiny room," said Fegade.

Badgujar said the plight of the migrant family left him and his fellow officers in tears. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID Coronavirus covid lockdown Anita Khemchand Chavan
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp