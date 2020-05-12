STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: Class I to Class VIII students to get general promotion in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Students of Ist standard to VIIIth standard in all schools of Madhya Pradesh will get general promotion for the academic session 2019-20.

The order in this respect was issued on Monday by the MP Rajya Shiksha Kendra.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind that while many schools could not conduct the total examinations of Class I to Class VIII, there were several other schools, which had not declared the results of the examinations conducted before March 19 due to the nationwide lock-down forced by the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The order issued on Monday will be applicable to all schools, including non-government and aided schools.

To ensure that the students granted general promotion don't face any difficulty in future, the school education department has made putting of seal reading "Promoted for controlling Coronavirus spread" compulsory on the mark-sheets and transfer certificates (TCs) of all Class I to Class VIII students.

Meanwhile, with 171 new cases of COVID-19, the total positive patient's headcount in the central Indian state rose to 3785 on Monday.

Six more deaths were reported in the state over the past 24 hours, taking total death count to 221. 

With 71 patients being discharged from hospitals after turning negative in last 24 hours, the total count of patients discharged so far in the state stood at 1747.

