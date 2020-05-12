STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: Over 45,000 bookings worth Rs 16 crore so far for special trains, says Railways 

45,533 bookings worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that around 82,317 passengers will travel against these bookings.

Published: 12th May 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Special train ferrying stranded patients from Vellore left for Howrah in West Bengal

Stranded persons wave hands as the fourth Shramik special chugging off Katpadi railway junction in Vellore district. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth over Rs 16 crore on the special trains so far, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday, hours before the first such train is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi station for Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh.

The bookings for these special trains began at 6 pm on Monday.

So far, 45,533 bookings (PNRs) worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that around 82,317 passengers will travel against these bookings.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Railways makes installing Aarogya Setu app 'mandatory' for travel

The railways issued guidelines on Monday for 15 special trains, which will be operated from Tuesday, asking the passengers to carry their own food and linen, and arrive at stations at least 90 minutes before departure for a health screening.

On Tuesday, the national transporter said installing the Aarogya Setu mobile application was mandatory for the passengers.

The railways will run eight trains on Tuesday -- three from New Delhi terminating at Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur, and one each from Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna), Bengaluru, Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, which will terminate at Delhi.

These special trains will only have air-conditioned coaches.

Since the trains will be operated amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown, only the passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed to enter the stations.

The fares of these trains will be equivalent to that of the Rajdhani trains and passengers can book tickets up to seven days in advance.

However, no RAC, wait-list ticket or on-board booking by the ticket-checking staff will be permitted, the railways said.

The national transporter had suspended its passenger services in view of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik special trains lockdown lockdown 3.0 covid 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp