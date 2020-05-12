Lockdown: Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers
The 22-coach train departed the Karnataka capital on May 10 and reached Bankura after a two-day journey. The passengers included patients, labourers and students.
Published: 12th May 2020 08:42 AM | Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:42 AM | A+A A-
BANKURA: A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived here on Tuesday morning, official sources said.
The passengers included patients, labourers and students, he added.
The 22-coach train departed the Karnataka capital on May 10 and reached here after a two-day journey.
All the passengers would undergo a medical screening for fever and other signs of the coronavirus, before being sent home in buses arranged by the West Bengal government, the official said.