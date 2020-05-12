J&K: Man, son die four days apart, family in shock

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four days after his son, who was attending to him in the Super specialty hospital in Srinagar was infected by Covid-19 virus and died, 60-year-old man suffering from pancreatic cancer also died of coronavirus on Monday. He had tested positive on May 8.

An official said 60-year-old man with underlying serious comorbidities and hailing from Hawal area of downtown Srinagar died of Covid-19 infection at Chest Disease (CD) Hospital on Monday. Last week, his 32-year-old son, who was attending to him, had been infected.

The youth died on May 7, two days after developing symptoms. With these deaths, the toll in the Valley has risen to 10. Of the 10 deaths, nine have taken place in Kashmir and one in Jammu region.Srinagar recorded 4 deaths, Baramulla with 3 and Bandipora, Anantnag and Udhampur with one death each.