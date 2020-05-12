STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM approves Rs 2 lakh for kin of migrants run over by train in Aurangabad, Rs 50,000 for injured

It asked the Railways to furnish details of the total fund required, along with the names of the deceased, their next of kin and the seriously injured persons with their complete postal addresses.

Police personnel inspect the spot after a goods train ran over a group of migrant workers while they were sleeping on the tracks, in Aurangabad

Police personnel inspect the spot after a goods train ran over a group of migrant workers while they were sleeping on the tracks, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday approved ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the 16 migrant labourers who were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on May 8.

¨Prime Minister has sanctioned ex-gratia out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) at Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured in the train accident in Aurangabad District, Maharashtra," his office said.

It also mentioned that persons who suffered minor/simple injury are not eligible for ex gratia from the PMNRF.

