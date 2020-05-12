STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM is non-committal, Puducherry left with only option to raise loans through RBI to tide over fiscal crisis: CM V Narayanasamy

Narayanasamy said he had brought to the PM's notice the fall in the revenue due to closure of all business establishments, liquor shops and industrial units since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Published: 12th May 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

V Narayanaswamy

V Narayanaswamy. (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that only 12 per cent of the monthly revenue has been realised in the months of March and April in Puducherry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi being non-committal on fiscal assistance to states despite them apprising him of the fiscal sufferings during his video conference on Monday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the only option for Puducherry was to avail loans through Reserve Bank of India to tide over the current fiscal crisis.

Addressing a press conference, shortly after interacting with Prime minister, last night, Narayanasamy said that he had urged the prime minister to increase the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management) limit to five per cent from the existing three per cent to facilitate Puducherry to avail a loan, besides taking steps to grant moratorium on repayment of loans and interest for six months.

Despite constraints, the government has implemented welfare schemes and supported all sectors of people besides paying full salary to government employees. But there is a severe shortage of funds in May as adequate revenue is still not coming despite reopening shops and industries. This is because trade and industries are delaying payment of GST as the  Finance Ministry has extended filing of GST returns and composite returns of GST till June. With no excise revenue either as liquor shops are yet to be permitted to open, the government is compelled to avail loan through RBI, said the Chief minister.

Further to  revive the economy, he sought financial assistance from Central government and inclusion of Puducherry in 15th Central Finance Commission and compensation for revenue loss in March and April, said Narayanasamy

As per the directions of Prime Minister, Puducherry Administration will soon send a detailed note to the Centre with regard to the classification of red, orange and green zones based on the situation in the UT, so that more economic activity could be permitted.

Every year, the Puducherry government faces a necessity to repay Rs 1,300 crore to the Centre to settle the loan and the interest, said Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao stressing on the need for a moratorium on repayment of loans and interest.

Now with the revenue from the excise sector and also other sources of revenue having dried up because of the closure of liquor shops, hotel industry yet to resume, the flow of revenue to the government has dried up. Normalcy in commercial activities is expected to return after a year or two, he said justifying the necessity for a moratorium on loans and interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 V Narayanasamy Puducherry PM Modi
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp