Seven migrants, a police constable and health department driver test positive in MP

Seven migrant workers who returned from Gujarat to Khargone district in MP, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday late night after which they were shifted from the quarantine facility.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With seven migrant workers, a police constable (who shaved and cut hair of cops) and a health department driver testing positive for the novel coronavirus, there is heightened alarm in Khargone and Jhabua districts of Madhya Pradesh.
 
Seven migrant workers who returned from Gujarat to Khargone district in MP, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday late night after which they were shifted from the quarantine facility to the isolation ward of Khargone district hospital.

According to official sources in Khargone, a group of 40 migrant workers were brought back from Ahmedabad to their village Kanapur in Khargone recently. All the migrants were sent into 14 days compulsory quarantine and the samples of those showing COVID-like symptoms were taken. 

The test report which came on Sunday late night revealed that seven of those 40 migrants had tested positive for the killer virus.

Also, in the same Khargone district, a middle-aged constable who acted as a barber to lower-ranked cops, as well as some police officials, has also tested positive for the deadly infection.

The contact history of the constable is being traced, even many cops, who came into contact with him, have quarantined themselves.

A few weeks ago, six people from Bargaon village of Khargone district had contracted the coronavirus infection from a barber's shop. All of them have now reportedly recovered from the infection, but continue to be under post-recovery isolation at their homes.

Till date as many as 89 persons have tested positive for the deadly virus in Khargone district of West MP, out of which 52 have recovered, while eight have died.

Health department driver tests positive in Jhabua district

A health department driver in Jhabua district (one of those MP districts with least positive counts) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night.

The driver had returned a week ago from Indore with medical supplies for the department and on experiencing COVID-like symptoms, he started medications at home after procuring them from the assistant of a reputed doctor in Jhabua town. The doctor’s assistant visited the ailing health department driver at the house for rendering necessary medications.

Also, the son and daughter-in-law of the COVID-positive health department driver, are operating a nationalised bank kiosk, while his other son is a government ambulance driver. 

One of the two sons has already started showing COVID-like symptoms. 

The test results of the COVID-positive driver's sons and daughter-in-law or the doctor's assistant, who treated him for three days at the house, are awaited.  

The Jhabua district has so far reported only two COVID positive cases.
 

