Uddhav Thackeray owns properties worth Rs 143 crore but has no vehicle registered against his name

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray filed his election nomination for state legislative council election on Monday.

As per his election affidavit, the 59-year-old Thackeray owns the total asset Rs 143 crore that includes movable and immovable properties. However, he owns no vehicles.

Uddhav Thackeray owns the Rs 24.14 crore and his spouse Rashmi Thackeray own the Rs 36.16 crore immovable property while in movable property, he owns Rs 37.93 crore and his wife owns Rs 28.92 crore that is around Rs66.85 crore.

Interestingly, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has inherited the Rs 14.50 crore worth asset. Mr Thackeray has a liability of Rs 4.06 crore while his spouse Rashmi Thackeray has Rs 11.44 crore liability.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has also 75 per cent share in the Matoshree bungalow. Thackeray has shown his source of income as salary, interest, dividend and capital gain. There are a total of 23 criminal cases are pending against Thackeray while no vehicle is registered against his name.

Thackeray also owns the various firms shares that include Reliance Industries, Reliance Communication, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power Ltd, Reliance Home Finance, Bio Green paper, HCL Technologist Ltd, Meuse Kara and Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd etc.

While Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray who had declared his Rs 16 crore worth movable and immovable asset during the 2019 state assembly elections.

The first time, the property of Thackeray family member came in the public domain after their decision to participate in electoral politics. Uddhav Thackeray’s father Balsaheb Thackeray believed in remote control politics and never participated in electoral politics so his asset was never revealed.