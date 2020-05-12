Vande Bharat Mission: Two flights bring home 244 Gujarat students from US, Philippines

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Two special flights bringing a total of 244 Indian students stranded in the Philippines and United States landed here on Tuesday morning.

All these students, stuck overseas since the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, are from Gujarat, said an official release.

While 137 students were evacuated from Manila, the capital of the Philippines, 107 were evacuated from New York.

They were screened upon arrival and sent to their respective districts in buses.

They will be placed in institutional quarantine for 14 days.

The state government had announced earlier that around 1,000 students from Gujarat will be brought back from various countries.

The Union Government has launched `Vande Bharat Mission' to bring back Indian nationals stranded in other countries.

Meanwhile, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have operated 31 inbound flights during the first five days of the Vande Bharat mission, bringing home 6,037 Indians who were stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

Air India and Air India Express are scheduled to operate total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring in approximately 15,000 Indians who are stranded in 12 countries.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country so far.

"6,037 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission in 5 days beginning from 7th May 2020," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in its press release on Tuesday.