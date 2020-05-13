STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Advancement of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar around May 16: IMD

The system is under continuous surveillance and the state governments concerned are being informed regularly, the Cyclone Warning Division added.

Published: 13th May 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

monsoon, India monsoons, IMD, weather reports

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago around May 16, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

A low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on Wednesday morning, it said.

It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 16.

"In association with the system (cyclone), the conditions will become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon over south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar islands around May 16," the IMD said.

Under its influence, adverse weather is likely over south and central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from May 15 onwards.

The system is under continuous surveillance and the state governments concerned are being informed regularly, the Cyclone Warning Division added.

Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general of the IMD, said the cyclone will aid in advancement of the monsoon, which is likely to be normal this year.

The onset date of monsoon over Kerala is June 1, which marks the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season in the country.

From this year, the IMD has also revised the dates of onset and withdrawal of the monsoon for several parts of the country based on the data from 1960-2019.

 The previous dates were based on the data from 1901 to 1940.

    However, the onset date for monsoon over Kerala remains unchanged, Rajeevan said.

  In states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, monsoon will be delayed by 3-7 days compared to the existing normal dates.

For the national capital, the new normal onset date for monsoon has been revised from June 23 to June 27.

Similarly, dates have been revised for Mumbai and Kolkata from June 10 to 11, and for Chennai from June 1 to 4.

  However, over extreme northwest India, the monsoon will arrive a little early, on July 8, as compared to the existing date of July 15.

The new date for monsoon withdrawal from south India is October 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southwest monsoon Andaman and Nicobar India Meteorological Department
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp