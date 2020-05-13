STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accuses PM Modi of taking unilateral decisions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Baghel said that leaking of central action and communications to the media ahead of informing states tantamounts to undermining their power.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lending a strong voice of support to Mamata Banerjee who charged the Centre with discrimination, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that leaking of central action and communications to the media ahead of informing states tantamounts to undermining their power.

Within days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with the chief ministers, Baghel said that even the Tamil Nadu chief minister has raised concern of not coordinating and informing states ahead of sending migrant trains, putting everybody in a grave danger of the novel coronavirus.

"If the statements are made (by central leaders) and the information is leaked to newspapers including about the visit of the central team, then the states are justified in getting angry," he told PTI in an interview.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE COVERAGE

Making a strong case for a more coordinated approach in the battle against the coronavirus, Baghel said that the states "need to be and must be" taken into confidence. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently accused the Centre of "playing politics" and dubbed as "poorly planned" exercise of national lockdown.

She had attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly releasing to the media a letter he had written to the state about not allowing trains to ferry migrant labourers to West Bengal.

"....Why did Mr. Amit Shah need to write a letter and send that to the press? After it was out in the news, people were asking me. What am I supposed to do? Why don't you speak to us directly? I request this must not happen to other states," a TMC press release had quoted her as having said in the meeting with the prime minister.

In a video conference with Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has opposed resumption of passenger train services and air services in the state till May 31. "We know from media that regular train service to Chennai (from Delhi) and from Chennai will commence from May 12. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don't permit train service up to 31.5.2020, in my state," Palaniswami had told Modi.

Baghel said the states need to be taken into confidence before any measure is initiated while pointing out had the Centre consulted states on time, many of the hardships could have been averted. Citing the plight of labourers who are forced to travel by foot on roads and on railway tracks, the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state said it is heart-wrenching to see starvation or accidental deaths.

ALSO READ| Lockdown violation fine amount collected in Chhattisgarh to help buy PPE, masks for COVID-19 warriors

"If the central government had done all arrangements (related to the movement of workers) before they allowed the movement of migrants, then we would have not seen such frightening scenes of large numbers of people walking on the roads barefoot and with all their family members," he said.

Baghel said that had the Centre decided on the resumption of trains for ferrying workers and on their movement, before March 24, pains of labourers could have been minimised.

"They should have arranged for their movement earlier. They should have taken the states into confidence. There was no arrangement for buses and trains for the workers. People are worried. They want to go back to their home. Some are going on foot and even walking on railway tracks. It is resulting in death of some as well, which is heart-wrenching," he said.

On the question of returning migrant workers to his state, Baghel said some of them might have the potential of carrying the deadly virus. "We have done all preparations to deal with it. It is true that thousands of workers and stranded people of Chhattisgarh are coming back to the state. They will come from red zone and orange zone. Who all might they meet on the way and get contamination? It is a matter of concern for us. But we have done all preparations for it," he said.

Baghel said over 16,000 quarantine centres have been made in villages so that these people can be kept there in case of need for 14 days. "We have to manage their food and shelter as well and also for the employment needs after they have completed 14 days' quarantine. None of the states like Chhattisgarh is trying to run way from its responsibility of providing basic needs to these returning workers," he said.

ALSO READ| PM Modi gave headline, blank page: Congress leader P Chidambaram on COVID-19 financial package

However, the chief minister said that if the states do not know about the trains carrying workers started by the Centre, then there are chances of cases of infection going up. "If we do not know where would people go after coming from trains? If we do not know whether they are clean or carrying the infection? Then there is a possibility of infection cases going up," he said.

Baghel said that the states should have the rights to decide on what all activities can be started for reviving the economy and also on resumption of inter-state road, rail and air services for the passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel COVID19 Coronavirus Centre state coordination Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh COVID measures Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp