COVID-19 cases doubling time has slowed down to 12.6 days: Health ministry

Sumi Sukanaya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has claimed that the Covid-19 doubling time in the country has improved to 12.6 days in the last three days, from 11 days earlier, even as the new cases and fatalities due to the disease continue to surge.

On Wednesday morning, a total of 74,281 coronavirus cases were reported in the country while 24,386 persons had been cured. The number of deaths due to contagion stood at 2,415 with 122 deaths reported in a day.

In a span of 24 hours, the country recorded 3,525 new Covid-19 cases.

The Union Ministry of Health said that the case fatality rate is in India due to the infection is now 3.2% while the recovery rate is pegged at 32.8%.

As on Tuesday, there were 2.75% active Covid-19 patients in ICU, 0.37% on ventilators, and 1.89% on oxygen support.

The testing capacity in the country has increased in the country to 1 lakh test per day through 352 government and 140 private laboratories.

Cumulatively, 18,56,477 tests have been done so far to check for the presence of SARS CoV- 2, and 94,708 samples were tested on Tuesday.

There are nine states and Union Territories that have not reported any cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. They are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

Also, Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep have not reported any cases to date.

The ministry claimed that as of now there are 900 dedicated Covid hospitals with 1,79,882 beds (isolation beds- 1,60,610 and ICU beds- 19,272) and 2,040 dedicated Covid health centres with 1,29,689 beds (isolation beds- 1,19,340 and ICU beds- 10,349) along with 8,708 quarantine centres and 5,577 Covid care centres with 4,93,101 beds.

It also said that the Centre has provided 78.42 lakh N95 masks and 42.18 lakh Personal Protective Equipment to states and central institutions so far.