STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 cases doubling time has slowed down to 12.6 days: Health ministry

The Union Ministry of Health said that the case fatality rate is in India due to the infection is now 3.2% while the recovery rate is pegged at 32.8%.

Published: 13th May 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has claimed that the Covid-19 doubling time in the country has improved to 12.6 days in the last three days, from 11 days earlier, even as the new cases and fatalities due to the disease continue to surge.

On Wednesday morning, a total of 74,281 coronavirus cases were reported in the country while 24,386 persons had been cured. The number of deaths due to contagion stood at 2,415 with 122 deaths reported in a day.

In a span of 24 hours, the country recorded 3,525 new Covid-19 cases.

The Union Ministry of Health said that the case fatality rate is in India due to the infection is now 3.2% while the recovery rate is pegged at 32.8%.

As on Tuesday, there were 2.75% active Covid-19 patients in ICU, 0.37% on ventilators, and 1.89% on oxygen support.

The testing capacity in the country has increased in the country to 1 lakh test per day through 352 government and 140 private laboratories.

Cumulatively, 18,56,477 tests have been done so far to check for the presence of SARS CoV- 2, and  94,708 samples were tested on Tuesday.

There are nine states and Union Territories that have not reported any cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. They are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

Also, Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep have not reported any cases to date.

The ministry claimed that as of now there are 900 dedicated Covid hospitals with 1,79,882 beds (isolation beds- 1,60,610 and ICU beds- 19,272) and 2,040 dedicated Covid health centres with 1,29,689 beds (isolation beds- 1,19,340 and ICU beds- 10,349) along with 8,708 quarantine centres and 5,577 Covid care centres with 4,93,101 beds.

It also said that the Centre has provided 78.42 lakh N95 masks and 42.18 lakh Personal Protective Equipment to states and central institutions so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona doubling time India coronavirus India death rate Union Ministry of Health
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp