STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Passengers' boarding passes won't be stamped by CISF personnel at airports

This order has been issued in view of the "prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and countermeasures being taken to contain its spread by touch/contact", stated the BCAS.

Published: 13th May 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian citizens evacuated from Dubai by an Air India flight arrive at the Anna International Airport in Chennai

Indian citizens evacuated from Dubai by an Air India flight arrive at the Anna International Airport in Chennai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The aviation security regulator BCAS said on Wednesday the CISF personnel would not be stamping any passenger's boarding pass anymore during the pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at airports and a flyer could now take up to 350 ml of hand sanitiser with him in flights.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), in the first order accessed by PTI, said every airport operator will have to ensure that there are enough CCTV cameras at an appropriate height in the PESC area to record the identity of a passenger and his or her boarding pass.

More than 13 CISF personnel, who were posted at airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

This order has been issued in view of the "prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and countermeasures being taken to contain its spread by touch/contact", stated the BCAS.

The second-order issued by the BCAS on Wednesday said passengers are being advised to use hand sanitiser frequently amid the spread of coronavirus infection.

"Therefore, it has been decided that passengers boarding an aircraft will be allowed to carry in his or her hand baggage or on his or her person liquid hand sanitiser up to 350 ml," the second order stated.

Generally, not more than 100 ml of liquid is allowed in the hand baggage of an air passenger.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

However, repatriation flights, medical evacuation flights and cargo flights have been allowed to operate.

"It has been decided to dispense with the procedure of stamping the passengers' boarding pass that is being done by Aviation Security Group (ASG)/Airport Security Unit (APSU) after completion of PESC of the concerned passenger, till further orders," the first order stated.

Both the APSU and the ASG are part of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security at more than 60 airports across the country.

In its order to airports, airlines and other stakeholders, the BCAS said, "The airport operator shall ensure that the requisite monitoring system of high definition fixed CCTV Cameras and supporting infrastructure are maintained all through at PESC points at an appropriate height so that boarding pass of the passenger and his/her identity are digitally recorded."

"The CCTV recordings shall be preserved for 30 days, as per established practice," it added.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 75,000 people and killed around 2,400 in India till now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 CISF Bureau of Civil Aviation Security
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp