CRPF opens fire as vehicle jumps checkpoint in Budgam, driver killed

The driver, identified as Mehrajudin, a resident of Makhana Beerwah, was rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

A CRPF personnel wearing a facemask stands guard during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar

Representational Image. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A man was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

"At around 10:45 am, a naka party of CRPF signalled a vehicle to stop at Kawoosa in the jurisdiction of police station Magam in district Budgam, but the driver of vehicle tried to run away from the spot," a police official said.

He said that the CRPF troops fired some shots which left the vehicle driver injured. The driver, identified as Mehrajudin, a resident of Makhana Beerwah, was rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where he succumbed to injuries, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

TAGS
CRPF Kashmir barricade jump Budgam district
Coronavirus
Comments

