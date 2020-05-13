STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi CEO seeks action against fake website claiming to make voter ID card

The website using domain name -- https://www.voteridcard.org/ and claiming to make voter card for the general public at some expenses is not authorised by the authority.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:03 PM

Fraud

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Chief Electoral Office on Wednesday urged Delhi Police to lodge an FIR in a cyber-fraud case, in which a voter paid Rs 500 by paying online for making a correction on his voter identity card.



"It is to inform that one case of cyber fraud has been reported on 1950 helpline of CEO Delhi, in which the voter has paid Rs. 500 by Phone Pay/UPI for making a correction on his voter identity card. The said website is not authorised by the authority," the CEO said.

The department has requested DCP, Election, Delhi Police to lodge an FIR and take necessary action against the offender at the earliest, it added.

As per the Election Commission, no charges are required to be paid online by the public while submitting an online application.

People are advised to visit ECI's official website -- eci.gov.in or CEO Delhi website for authentic and official information and prevent themselves from being cheated by unscrupulous elements.

Delhi CEO cyber fraud Cyber fraud covid lockdown
Coronavirus
