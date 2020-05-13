STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Deploy revenue staff where cops not needed amid COVID-19 lockdown: HC to Maharashtra government

The court's Aurangabad bench said that the state police machinery is under great stress and strain as the security personnel are deployed everywhere for petty reasons.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Residential of Parel area clapping for Mumbai Police while they march during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has decided to ask its personnel above the age of 55 years to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has said the Maharashtra Police machinery is under "great stress and strain" during the lockdown, and directed the state government and local civic authorities to deploy off-duty revenue officials for duties where police personnel are not required.

Justice RV Ghuge of the high court's Aurangabad bench gave the directive on Tuesday while hearing a petition taken up suo moto (on its own) by the court on various issues concerning medical, paramedical staff and police personnel.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE COVERAGE

The court said that the state police machinery is under great stress and strain as the security personnel are deployed on streets, railway stations, residential localities, even for dealing with applications of those seeking travel passes, and other duties.

"I am sure the local administration and the state government are aware that several officers and employees of the revenue department are off duty. The state government should consider deployment of such revenue officers, especially those below the age of 50 years, for the purpose of dealing with such activities and issues wherein police personnel need not be necessary," the judge said in the order.

If migrants, displaced workers or students desire to return to their native places and are required to register themselves, then the state government and local administration can utilise revenue department employees, so as to ease the burden and pressure on the police department, the court said.

The court directed the government and local authorities to allot such duties to the revenue department's 'off duty' employees in areas where policing or the presence of police authorities is not necessary.

ALSO READ| Migrants with any ration card can get essentials in Maharashtra: Uddhav government

The court also took note of an incident where a nurse working in the Aurangabad district general hospital in Chikalthana area was assaulted in her house by a group of persons who threatened her and her family to leave the society as locals feared she could spread coronavirus infection there.

It also noted that last month, while hearing another matter on the issue of COVID-19, the Aurangabad civic body authorities and police assured the court that adequate protection would be given to members of medical faculty who are facing such threats and assault.

"I am of the view that time has come to direct the authorities concerned to register offences against such residents who threaten, abuse or assault medical and paramedical staff. The police authorities shall consider such offences seriously and should not hesitate to initiate appropriate action against such miscreants and register offences by following due process of law," the judge said in the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court Maharashtra Police Maharashtra Police lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus Maharashtra cops lockdown Maharashtra Police scarcity
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp