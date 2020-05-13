STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' proposal to let young and fit serve for three years

While this proposal keeps the engagement as voluntary unlike Israel’s practice of necessary three years military service for every able-bodied person.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon the fit young volunteers of the country might get a chance to serve the Indian army, including its prestigious combat arms for three years.

A proposal with the title 'Tour of Duty' is at the advanced stages for approval. It is for both boys and girls and is expected to attract the best talent.

Colonel Aman Anand, PRO Army said, "The proposal Tour of Duty (ToD) is under discussion at the highest level and positive feedback has been received to start it as the pilot project."

But, there will be no relaxation in the selection and training standards, said Col Anand.

The proposed model is seen as a shift from the concept of permanent service/job in the Armed Forces towards internship/temporary experience for three years. The proposal is seen as a solution to unemployment and tapping into the resurgence of 'nationalism and patriotism'.

The shift is also in the held view that Short Service Commission be of 14 years instead of a 10-year duration.

The introduction of the proposal reads, "The model is a solution proposed to be implemented on a trial basis for both officers and other ranks in the Indian armed forces, initially for limited number of vacancies and then expanded later, if found successful."

This engagement based on the pattern adopted by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), excluding the conscription clause, is considered to accrue benefits to Army as well as the individual.

While this proposal keeps the engagement as voluntary unlike Israel’s practice of necessary three years of military service for every able-bodied person.

A youth once selected will be imparted one-year training and three-year service.

Mulling over the cost of training, the proposal mentions it at 5.12 crore for an officer serving 10-year term but under ToD it will be 80-85 lakhs.

In case of Jawan, the saving is mentioned to be 11.5 crores if he serves for 3 years instead of 17 years of minimum.

The report propounds, "At the rate 11.5 crore saving on one soldier it will be Rs 11,000 cr for 1000 soldiers. There will be immense savings due to a reduction in Pay and Gratuity payouts." The saved money could be utilized for the much needed modernization.

The proposal is deemed to be equally beneficial for the youth, nation and corporates as they will get trained, disciplined, confident, diligent and committed young men and women after their ToD.

In case of any unfortunate eventuality, all the benefits will get extended to the person or the next of kin as is due to a regular officer or jawan.

The report mentions, "As a matter of interest, the performance of the officers and jawans under three years of service during all operations including Op VIJAY was found to be exceptional in gallantry". 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tour of Duty Indian Army voluntary military service Youth unemployment
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp