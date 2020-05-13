STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown blues: Odisha migrant worker ends life in Haryana, another tries to commit suicide in UP

The man was stated to be depressed due to loss of livelihood and his inability to return home and his body was found hanging from a tree near where he stayed, the official said.

Migrants arrive at Bandra Terminus to board a special train to Jaunpur UP arranged by Maharashtra government during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Unable to return home due to the lockdown, a 40-year-old migrant worker of  Kendrapara district allegedly hanged himself from a tree  in Haryana on Tuesday night. 

The worker, Gangadhar Biswal of Bajapur village under Rajkanika block, used to work in a plywood company at Yamuna Nagar.

Earlier, he had posted a video on social media requesting the Government to make arrangements for his return to his native place. He had also threatened to end his life if the authorities did not help him.
However, as no assistance was provided to him, Gangadhar took the extreme step. His wife Sabita said, “Upset over not being able to return home, my husband committed suicide.

On Monday, he had told me over telephone that he had no money to pay his room rent. He was also depressed as he could not arrange money to return to the village.” Gangadhar’s mortal remains were cremated in Haryana on Wednesday.

He is survived by Sabita and two sons. Sources said Gangadhar had moved to Haryana six months back to work in the plywood factory at Yamuna Nagar. Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said the Collector of Yamuna Nagar has assured to take action against the plywood factory owner. “We have paid Rs 10,000 as assistance to the widow of the deceased,” he said.

Meanwhile, A 25-year-old labourer tried to commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after he ran out of money and had nothing to eat, police said.

Deepu Patel, who lost his job following lockdown, started walking towards his home in Bihar from Pune, they said.

Patel, a resident of Sivan district in Bihar, says he left his workplace in Pune with Rs 1,300.

He got a lift and somehow reached Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and by this time, he had exhausted all his money, police said.

With no money or food to eat, he went to Nausad bus station here and climbed to the third floor of a house in front of the station.

He then tried to hang himself with his 'Gamcha' (scarf), but people noticed him and informed the police.

Sub Inspector of Nausad police post, Bhupendra Tiwari and other policemen reached the spot and pacified him.

They also gave him food and Rs 1,500, an official said.

SP (North) Arvind Pandey said Patel will be sent to a shelter home and if he is found coronavirus-infected, he will be quarantined.

(With PTI inputs)

