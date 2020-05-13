STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: First passenger train from Delhi arrives at Chhattisgarh

The Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force were deployed at all stations to ensure precautionary measures were being followed.

Published: 13th May 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers arrive at New Delhi Railway station following the resumption of passenger train services by Indian Railways connecting major cities during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in New Delhi

Passengers arrive at New Delhi Railway station following the resumption of passenger train services by Indian Railways connecting major cities during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Even as the first special train from Delhi arrived in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city amid the COVID-19 lockdown, migrants seemed relieved to reach their home state.

For Raipur-resident M P Singh, his journey from Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown was the most memorable one.

Having been stuck in the national capital for over two months, the Singh couple returned to Raipur in the Railways' super-fast special Rajdhani train that arrived here on Wednesday morning.

"It is a moment of immense happiness for me and my family.

This journey will remain etched in my memory forever," said 56-year-old Singh.

Singh along with his wife returned to Raipur in the first special train run from Delhi to Bilapsur (Chhattisgarh) that left the national capital at around 4 pm on Tuesday and reached Raipur at around 9.

45 am, ahead of its scheduled time of 10.

20 am.

The Singh couple, who live in Kanchanganga colony here, had gone to Delhi in March to attend a wedding and were about to return on March 24, a day before the nationwide lockdown was enforced.

"Fortunately, we could stay with our son, who works at a bank in Noida.

However, we were also desperate to return home," said Singh also a bank employee.

Singh expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements made for passengers at Delhi station.

"Vehicles used to ferry passengers were stopped at least a kilometre away from the station and people had to wait in long queues to enter the premises.

There was no one to guide us through the medical screening," he said.

However, social distancing was practiced in the train and passengers were also given hand sanitisers, he said.

The experience was quite similar for Seema Tiwari from Dhamtari district, located around 77 km away from here.

Tiwari, who had gone to attend a wedding in Bhopal in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, was stuck there for three months with her 12-year-old son.

"I travelled to Bhopal well before the wedding.

But after the lockdown was enforced, the ceremony had to be cancelled and we were just stuck there," she said.

The railways resumed its passenger train services nearly 50 days after it had suspended its operations due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force were deployed at all stations to ensure precautionary measures were being followed, an official here said.

All passengers were allowed to exit only after they underwent medical screening and were instructed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days, he added.

The Railways had made special arrangements, including marking squares in and out of the station in keeping with the norms of social distancing, while passengers sported masks and some even wore gloves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi-Chhattisgarh special passenger train Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp