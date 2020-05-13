Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 54.75 crore for migrant workers' travel

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his government has provided Rs 54.75 crore to pay for the travel of migrant workers to their respective states by special trains.

The amount was sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and transferred to district collectors for booking tickets for migrant workers on special trains, he said in a statement.

Thackeray had said earlier that the government will pay for travel expenses of migrant workers who wanted to leave as well as for bringing back workers from Maharashtra who are stuck elsewhere.

Of the Rs 54,75,47,070 sanctioned from the CM's Relief Fund, Rs 12.96 crore are earmarked for Mumbai city and Rs 10 crore for Mumbai suburbs.