Migrant ends life after parents asked him to go in quarantine in Jharkhand

Migrants board a truck as they leave for their native villages in Prayagraj | pti

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A 19-year-old migrant worker, who had returned from Maharashtra’s Sholapur, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his village in Jharkhand’s Bhanwri on Tuesday after his parents asked him to go on a quarantine facility.    

Soon after Mukesh Kumar reached home earlier in the day, his parents insisted him to stay at the quarantine centre, set up about 2 kilometres away from the village, the police said.

“My son returned home by hitch-hiking from Sholapur on along with a friend. My wife had asked him to take a shower and leave for the quarantine centre for a few days, abiding by the government guidelines for migrants,” Mukesh’s father, Narayan Gaud, said.

Gaud said soon after that, Mukesh, who worked at the Sholapur Steel Plant as a daily-wage labourer, left home without saying anything.

“After a while when my wife could not find him around, she went out looking for him and saw him hanging from a tree near our house,” said the father.

A case of unnatural death (UD) has been registered at Ranka Police Station in the matter. An investigation is underway, said the police.

“The incident took place at Haatdohar village. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but the investigations are still on,” said officer-in-charge of Ranka Police Station Sudhanshu Kumar, he added.
‘More special trains required for migrants’

Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Tuesday said more special trains were required to ferry migrant workers from faraway states as it was difficult to transport the stranded labourers in buses.

2 CRPF personnel commit suicide fearing infection
In separate cases, a CRPF sub inspector and an ASI posted in Kashmir have committed suicide over fears that they may be infected by coronavirus. A CRPF officer, however, said sub inspector Fatah Singh, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, has tested negative for the virus. Singh, with 96 bn CRPF, committed suicide inside the camp at Akura in Anantnag district on Monday after shooting himself. In a similar case, ASI Bengali Babu, posted in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, ended his life on Tuesday. The CRPF personnel was a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

