Top Indore medical officer removed over faulty PPE kits

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Coronavirus hotspot Indore has now been hit by alleged irregularities in the purchase of face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits meant for government doctors and other medical staff. District collector Manish Singh has ordered a probe into the matter, which came to light around a week ago.

Following the complaints, additional chief medical and health officer (CMHO) and store in-charge of the health department in Indore district Dr Madhav Hasani has been removed from both the posts till the completion of the probe. CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said the collector has directed the additional district magistrate Kirti Khurasia to probe the case.

“MY Hospital, the largest state government hospital in the state, had recently returned around 1,000 face masks, possibly over their quality and demanded 2,000 more good quality maks for its doctors and paramedical staff,” said Jadia.

“Dr Virendra Rajgir has been appointed interim additional CMHO. Physical verification of the stock of PPE kits has already been completed as part of the ongoing probe,” the CMHO said.

Till Monday, Indore, with 81 new cases, had reported the maximum positive cases of 2016 in the state. The city also reported 91 deaths.

As many as 926 patients, who had tested negative, have been discharged from various hospitals of the city. At least 999 active patients are at various hospitals.