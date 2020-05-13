STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Waive off power bill, home loan interest': Priyanka Vadra's 11 suggestions for  CM Yogi

In her letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, Vadra addressed the woes of the small and medium traders, farmers, contract labourers, poor and daily wagers.

Published: 13th May 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 04:24 PM

Farmers, Agriculture

For representation purpose (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After PM Narendra Modi announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore to reboot country’s economy, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with several suggestions to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

In her letter, Vadra addressed the woes of the small and medium traders, farmers, contract labourers, poor and daily wagers. She said the Yogi government should waive off home loan interest along with power and tubewell bills for four months so that it will provide a respite to lower middle class and economically weaker sections of the society.

While keeping her discourse around farmers, the Congress leader, who is also the in-charge of eastern UP districts, said that they should be given guarantee that their entire produce would be procured by government agencies. She also demanded full payment of all pending dues to the cane farmers.

Vadra also sought relief for small and medium industries in the state. She referred to weavers and carpet manufacturers and demanded financial relief and loan waiver for them as well.

She further suggested that if the state government could prevail over private schools for getting the fee waived off, it would be a big respite to lower middle and middle class people.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had alleged laxity in the procurement of wheat in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the farmers were forced to wait for three days to get their produce sold in the mandis. She had claimed that the farmers had no one to share their grievances with. “The government had been alerted much before,
but it did not act,” she had tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada said on Wednesday that Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh had failed in helping the corona-struck people. “The power was centralised and that is no voice through which one can reach the officials and people are helpless as to where to go,” said former
Union minister.

TAGS
power bill waiver Uttar Pradesh farmers Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Coronavirus lockdown
