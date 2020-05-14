STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
129 arrested over clashes in Bengal's Telinipara: Home Dept

Clashes had erupted in Telinipara on Sunday after members of a community were allegedly taunted as "corona" by some people belonging to another group.

By PTI

KOLKATA/HOOGHLY: A total of 129 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in clashes between two communities in Telinipara in West Bengal's Hooghly district, the state Home Department said on Thursday.

It also said some people were "trying to spread the communal virus to further their political interests".

"Strong action has been taken against miscreants in Telinipara, Hooghly. 129 persons have so far been arrested and more will be arrested. Senior officers along with a large number of forces are patrolling the area round the clock," the Home Department tweeted.

Noting that the administration is committed to ensuring peace, it said that "some persons are trying to spread the communal virus to further their political interests. Strong legal action is being taken against all these persons."

Several shops were ransacked during a clash between two groups in Victoria Jute Mill area in Telinipara on Sunday night.

The two groups also hurled bombs at each other and set shops on fire on Monday morning.

Internet services have been suspended in the area since Tuesday evening and the suspension will continue till the evening of May 17.

Section 144 CrPC has also been imposed in Telinipara and its adjoining areas and the inspector-in-charge of the local police station has been removed for failing to control the situation, sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said no one involved in the clashes will be spared and stern action will be taken against the miscreants.

