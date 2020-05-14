Madhya Pradesh: 8 migrant labourers die after truck collides with bus

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Uttar Pradesh bound migrant workers continue to die in road mishaps in Madhya Pradesh.

The latest incident happened in Guna district (190 km from Bhopal) at around 3 am on Thursday, when a truck boarding 62 migrant workers from Mumbai to Unnao district of UP rammed into a bus, killing eight workers and injuring 54 fellow workers.

According to Guna district police superintendent Tarun Nayak, the truck was boarded by around 62, out of which eight died in the mishap.

"Right now our priority is the medical treatment of the injured at the district hospital. We've discussed the issue with the district administration. Once the workers recuperate fully, arrangements would be made to send them further," the Guna SP said.

The incident happened just five days after six UP bound migrant workers were killed in another mishap.

Till now around 30 migrant workers returning to UP in the wake of loss of jobs in Maharashtra and South India have died in various mishaps amid the lockdown in Madhya Pradesh over the last three weeks.