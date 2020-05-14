Bengal government will allow activity in Red zones

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to allow some activity in red zones. Red zones in the state will be categorised into A, B and C and police will finalise the divisions and submit a report to the home department by May 15, said CM Mamata Banerjee.

The relaxations are scheduled to come into effect from May 21. In Zone A, nothing will be allowed while in Zone B and C, activities which will not aggravate the situation will be allowed. Following of social distancing and other protocols will be mandatory.

Presently, 10 Bengal districts have been mapped as red zones by the Centre. “The pockets cordoned off by barricades will be considered as Red Zone A. The adjoining areas outside the barricades will be considered Red Zone B while the rest of the pockets and localities will come under Zone C,” said an official of the state government.

What will be allowed

Jewellery shops, film-related technical function will be allowed while restaurants can operate only take-away services. Cab aggregators for emergency reasons can operate.