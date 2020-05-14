STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal government will allow activity in Red zones

In Zone A, nothing will be allowed while in Zone B and C, activities which will not aggravate the situation will be allowed. Following of social distancing and other protocols will be mandatory.

Published: 14th May 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to allow some activity in red zones. Red zones in the state will be categorised into A, B and C and police will finalise the divisions and submit a report to the home department by May 15, said CM Mamata Banerjee.

The relaxations are scheduled to come into effect from May 21. In Zone A, nothing will be allowed while in Zone B and C, activities which will not aggravate the situation will be allowed. Following of social distancing and other protocols will be mandatory.

Presently, 10 Bengal districts have been mapped as red zones by the Centre. “The pockets cordoned off by barricades will be considered as Red Zone A. The adjoining areas outside the barricades will be considered Red Zone B while the rest of the pockets and localities will come under Zone C,” said an official of the state government.

What will be allowed
Jewellery shops, film-related technical function will be allowed while restaurants can operate only take-away services. Cab aggregators for emergency reasons can operate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Red Zones Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp