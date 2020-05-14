Clashes with Chinese troops  not co-related, have no link with global, local activities: Army Chief

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chief of the Indian Army affirms that the faceoffs between the troops of India and China are neither co-related nor do they have any connection with other global or local activities.

General MM Naravane in a press release to media said, “It is reiterated that both these incidents are neither co-related nor do they have any connection with other global or local activities.”

Confirming the disengagement, the Army Chief said, “There were two incidents at Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim where aggressive behaviour by both sides resulted in minor injuries to troops post which both sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at the local level.”

All such incidents are managed by established mechanisms where-in local formations from both sides resolve issues mutually as per established protocols and strategic guidelines given by the PM after the Wuhan and Mamallaparam summits, he said.

It was at the end of the first India-China informal summit in Wuhan, China on 28 April 2018 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mutually underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas of the India-China border region in the larger interest of the overall development of bilateral relations.

As per the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India at the end of Wuhan Summit strategic guideline was issued to the militaries of both nations “to strengthen communication in order to build trust and mutual understanding and enhance predictability and effectiveness in

the management of border affairs.”

“The two leaders further directed their militaries to earnestly implement various confidence-building measures agreed upon between the two sides, including the principle of mutual and equal security, and strengthen existing institutional arrangements and information sharing mechanisms to prevent incidents in border regions.” MEA had added.

Stating about the faceoffs General Naravane said, “Temporary and short duration faceoffs between the border guarding troops do occur along the LAC due to the differing perceptions of the alignment of boundaries which are not resolved.”

Army Chief said Indian Border troops have always been upholding peace and tranquility along the border areas and highlighted that infrastructure development in the Ladakh is on track. “I can say with confidence that the development of infrastructure capabilities along our Northern borders is on track. Our force posture will not suffer due to the COVID pandemic.”

Army Chief praised the Border Roads Organisation mandated to create and maintain strategic roads and infrastructure in the border areas used by the civil population and military both.

“Our BRO continues to work tirelessly even during COVID pandemic to connect far-flung areas so that our civil brethren living in those locations are connected and facilitate faster development to the region” he said.

China is involved in infrastructure development in Pakistan and is also reported to assisting in infrastructure development in India claimed territory.