COVID-19: New dress code for advocates at Supreme Court

Advocates may wear "plain white shirt/salwar-kameez/saree, with a plain white neckband" during the hearings being done through Virtual Court System.

Published: 14th May 2020 08:56 AM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Supreme Court of India has directed advocates that they may wear "plain white shirt/salwar-kameez/saree, with a plain white neckband" during the hearings being done through Virtual Court System.

The circular issued on May 13 in the name of Secretary-General, Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, read, "As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection under the prevailing conditions, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the advocates may wear 'plain white-shirt/white-salwar-kameez/white saree, with a plain-white neckband' during the hearings before the Supreme Court of India through Virtual Court System."

It added that the system will stay in place till the "medical exigencies exist or until further orders."

The directions came into force with immediate effect, as per the circular.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said that doctors have advised not to wear gowns and coats, as it "makes it easier to catch virus" and spread the chances of COVID-19".

"We are advised by doctors not to wear gowns and coats (jackets), as it 'makes it easier to catch virus' and spread the chances of COVID-19. That's why we are today only in white shirt and band," the CJI said.

He said that he may also issue a dress code for other judges and lawyers who may appear through video conferencing in Supreme Court cases. On Wednesday, Judges at the top court were seen sitting wearing white shirts and band.

Generally, Supreme Court Judges have to wear gowns and coats (jackets) as well. (ANI)

