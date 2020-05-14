Goa no longer COVID-19 free as state confirms seven new cases

By PTI

PANAJI: Samples of seven suspected COVID-19 patients in Goa have tested positive for the disease, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday.

Goa was earlier declared a green zone by the Union government as there was not a single active COVID-19 case since May 1.

However, the results of samples of seven suspects, tested at the virology lab of the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, have come out positive for the disease, Rane said.

The results came out positive during the TrueNat test (rapid test) conducted on the samples.

The seven people, including three females, have been shifted to a hospital dedicated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Rane said.

The seven patients include five members of a family of Goan origin and their driver who had travelled to the coastal state from Mumbai, a senior health department official said.

A one-year-old girl is among the five family members who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The seventh person who tested positive is a truck driver who recently arrived from Gujarat for delivering goods, the official said.

On May 1, Goa was declared as green zone after all the seven COVID-19 patients previously found in the state recovered.

The state government had allowed resumption of most of the economic activities, including industries.