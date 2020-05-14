STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMA asks all members to provide water, energy bars to migrants walking home

In another statement, the IMA also batted for cash transfer to the poor, investment of five per cent of the GDP in health by governments, and stimulus to clinics, small and medium hospitals.

Published: 14th May 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

A group of migrants is stopped by a Delhi Police personnel at Delhi-Ghaziabad border while they were walking towards Kanpur after arriving from Ahmedabad by train to New Delhi Railway Station early morning during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown at Ghazipur in New Delhi Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to all its members to provide ORS solution, water and locally-made energy bars with jaggery and puffed rice to migrants travelling on foot to reach their native places.

In a communique to all state presidents and state secretaries, presidents and secretaries of the local branches and all national office bearers, IMA national president Ranjan Sharma drew their attention to the migrants travelling on foot to reach their destination.

In another statement, the IMA also batted for cash transfer to the poor, investment of five per cent of the GDP in health by governments, and stimulus to clinics, small and medium hospitals being run as a professional medical practice.

"India will slide down in health parameters, including lifespan, infant mortality and maternal mortality if issues of unemployment and poverty are not addressed on war footing," it said.

Sharma said that it was disturbing to see not a single food outlet open or anybody offering the migrants food or work and added that due to economic stress and lockdown they have started moving from their place of work.

"I would not like to enumerate the economic difficulties they must be facing. As we are engaged in the fight against COVID-19, it is also pertinent to mention here that we cannot, rather should not, shy away from our social responsibilities.

"It is my humble request to all my fellow colleagues of the country to find out a solution for COVID-19 labour on foot. The suggestions from my end are that if we can provide them ORS solution, water and locally-made energy bars with jaggery and puffed rice," he said in the communique.

Responsibility is more on the IMA branches, near or on the highways and they need to take care of the people's nutritional needs, Sharma said.

He also suggested setting up IMA counters on the highways where medical personnel can be deputed to thermal scan them and cater to the small medical issues of these people.

"The undersigned requests you to either kindly set up a counter on the highways or tie up with the local police and other relevant departments for the same. Many of us have already contributed to such activities including running of food services/community kitchens etc. Now let's launch IMA Community Nutrition Kiosks," Sharma said.

In the other statement, the organisation said the lockdown has partitioned India horizontally between haves and have nots.

"The scale of migration and the tales of human misery are heart-rendering. The uncertainty hanging over their lives remains the same. Poverty is the worst form of violence.

It remains 'the' factor in determining nutrition and immunity game changer," it said The IMA said that tuberculosis which kills 2,235 Indians everyday even today is expected to increase by at least 15 per cent and the road to health begins by taking poverty head on, the doctors' body said.

"Universal Basic Income and Universal Health Coverage are no longer a luxury that we can't afford. In fact they are the tools of survival," he said.

"Cash in the hands of poor is spent on food and health. Public health infrastructure and human resources are our insurance against any exigencies. If India can afford an All India Revenue Service we can surely afford an All India Medical Service. Law and order is a State subject, health as well," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Medical Association Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0 India Lockdown 3.0 Corona Warrior
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp