STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In Maharashtra, liquor seized from ambulance, 5 other vehicles; 15 held

An ambulance van, two cars, one motorcycle and two scooters were seized during the operation after they were found carrying liquor bottles of several leading brands illegally.

Published: 14th May 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

A suspected COVID-19 patient wearing a mask stands near an ambulance before being taken to a hospital for quarantine at Kalyanpuri area during the nationwide lockdown in East Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PALGHAR: Police have seized liquor worth Rs 5 lakh, which was found being illegally transported in various vehicles, including an ambulance van, at different places in Palghar district of Maharashtra, and arrested 15 persons in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

The action was taken in areas under the jurisdiction of Virar, Valiv, Manickpur, and Tulinj police stations, the official said.

"During the 'nakabandi' at different places, the district police recently found liquor being transported illegally," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

An ambulance van, two cars, one motorcycle and two scooters were seized during the operation after they were found carrying liquor bottles of several leading brands illegally, he said.

A total of 15 persons were arrested in this connection and four different offences were registered at Virar, Valiv, Manickpur, and Tulinj police stations.

"The value of the seized liquor is round Rs 5 lakh and the vehicles, which have also been seized, are worth around Rs 7 lakh," Katkar said.

"While some of the accused told the police that they were taking the liquor for personal consumption, some others said that the bottles were being supplied to different places, including Mumbai," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
illegal liquor Maharashtra Palghar Maharashtra lockdown coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp