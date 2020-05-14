STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mathura police solve bank robbery case in less than 36 hours

A gang of robbers had on Tuesday looted at gun point over Rs 21 lakh from the Gramin Bank of Aryavart at Damodarpura in Sadar Bazar police station area of Mathura.

By PTI

MATHURA: In a major breakthrough in a broad day light dacoity in a bank here in the city, the police arrested five persons, including a woman, and recovered over Rs 17 lakh, a major part of the booty, from them, police said on Thursday.

A gang of robbers had on Tuesday looted at gun point over Rs 21 lakh from the Gramin Bank of Aryavart at Damodarpura in Sadar Bazar police station area of Mathura, said police.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Wednesday night raided a place near Jal Shodhan Sansthan in the city where they had gathered to distribute the booty among themselves and arrested four of them, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

They later arrested the woman involved in the conspiracy of loot, he said, adding the police team is on lookout for two others involved in the crime.

Out of the looted money, the police was able to recover Rs 17.

10 lakh besides, four country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges and a motorcycle, used in committing the crime, he added.

The arrested woman Rajo is a relative of Gautam Gurjar, with whom the accused had kept the looted money, said the SSP.

The police are on lookout for two others involved in the crime, he said.

SSP Grover said the Police Department has decided to award a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the police team, which solved the sensational crime in less than 36 hours.

