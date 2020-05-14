STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA summons Assam journalist over violence related to CAA last year  

Stating that he has already discussed the matter with his lawyer, the journalist said he would visit the NIA office and cooperate with the agency.

Published: 14th May 2020 10:04 PM

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent summons to an Assam journalist seeking his appearance on Friday.

Guwahati-based Manash Jyoti Baruah, who works for a digital media house, said he had received a call from one DR Singh, who identified himself as an Additional SP of the NIA.

Baruah said the person had asked him to visit the NIA’s Sonapur office located on the outskirts of Guwahati at 12 noon on Friday.

"I have been summoned pertaining to violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last year in which a case was registered against (peasants’ leader) Akhil Gogoi," Baruah told this newspaper.

Some people had lost their lives in the violence.

Stating that he has already discussed the matter with his lawyer, Baruah said he would visit the NIA office and cooperate with the agency.

National Investigation Agency Assam journalist Manash Jyoti Baruah Citizenship Act CAA
